Province Moving to One Health Region System

The Saskatchewan government is consolidating its 12 health regions into one in an effort to improve the co-ordination of services and patient care.

The head of a three member panel assigned to review the current state of healthcare was Dr. Dennis Kendel.

He feels after speaking with many, this is the best way to go.

"We believe one single provincial health authority focused on seamless care delivery and integration of services will improve the patient's experience."

Health Minister Jim Reiter insists it's not a centralization of services and says his government remains committed to providing high-quality health services in every part of the province.

"One provincial health authority that is focused on better coordination of health care services will improve the quality of care patients receive," noted Reiter. "It will also reduce administration and duplication across the health system."

Reiter could not say what type of cost savings will be achieved as a result of this move, adding that the change is not about money.

"Cost savings is not the primary driver of this. There is a budget process going on at this exact same time that is about cost. This is about better and effective ways to deliver health care in Saskatchewan."

There is no set date for when the new Provincial Health Authority will take over, but Reiter says implementation planning has already started, with the expectation being it will be up and running this fall.