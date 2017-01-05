Production Resuming at Colonsay Mine

After over 300 employees returned to work following July layoffs, production at Mosaic's Colonsay mine is expected to resume in January.

Mosaic has stated that they do not anticipate halting production at Colonsay in 2017, expecting supply reconciliation and demand growth to result in a productive year.

Employees of the mine were recalled by the company on December 5, after a near half-year work stoppage.

Potash prices have taken a big hit, leading to changes at many of the area's facilities, including Potash Corporation's Allan mine, where production will halt for 12 weeks starting in February.

Production was to be halted in Lanigan for six weeks this month, however the company nixed that last month, stating work will continue uninterrupted.