Bundle Up Again in Humboldt Region

Environment Canada has issued another 'extreme cold warning' for the Humboldt area including the city itself along with Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake.

Emergency Preparedness Meteorologist John-Paul Cragg says the bone chilling temperatures are getting help pushing the mercury down.

"There's a little bit of wind that looks like it's going to blow through the area that we have a warning out for right now. We're forecasting winds up 15 kilometres an hour in the Humboldt area."

The warning was put into effect around 3:30 Thursday afternoon and it's expected to be in place throughout the night.

"Minus 40 is where we issue those extreme cold warnings," Cragg explained. "That's why we put the extreme cold warning out in Humboldt and the surrounding areas."

When temperatures reach minus 40 exposed skin can freeze in under ten minutes. The predicted low Thursday night is -39 with the wind chill.

Unfortunately, Cragg says it's sticking around as well.

"The models are showing potentially a slight warm up next weekend but not this coming weekend but weekend following so that's still up in the air. It looks like cold air is going to be here for the first two weeks of January."

"This probably won't be the only extreme cold warning issued over the ten days."

Clearing skies associated with an Arctic ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to plummet to near or below -30 C by mid-morning on Friday.