St. Elizabeth Auxiliary Receives Cheque

Health services are a community concern and on Thursday some work of local volunteers helped improve care in the region.

The Knights of Columbus provided a cheque of $1,000 to the St. Elizabeth Ladies Auxiliary.

Auxiliary member Debbie Baker explains more about how the funds will be spent.

"This money will be used towards the purchase of equipment for our Humboldt hospital. We work very closely with the Humboldt and District Hospital Foundation."

She expressed the importance of giving back through groups like theirs and the Knights.

"These funds are very important to us, they help us meet our goal to purchase equipment for the hospital."

The Ladies Auxiliary has about 75 members, the Knights host a number of breakfasts and other events helping out a number of local charities all year long.