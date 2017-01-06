Rally Season Firing Up in Humboldt Area

It is a favourite time of year for snowmobilers.

With the new year arriving, snowmobilers will gradually be out in full force as snowmobile and poker rallies begin to take over the calendar.

St. Benedict is hosting a rally beginning at 10:00am on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Community Centre, refreshments will be served all day.

The St. Gertrude poker rally is also on Saturday's agenda, beginning at 12:00pm at the Community Hall.

Hands are available for 1 for five dollars, three for $10 and nine for $25, with a 50% payout.

There will be a dance to follow the rally as well.