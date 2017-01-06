Former Englefeld Teacher Guilty of Misconduct

A penalty hearing has been scheduled for a former Englefeld teacher facing claims of professional misconduct.

Desi Zimmerman faced a disciplinary board in late October, where a now 31-year-old took the witness stand rehashing numerous incidents against him.

After the Professional Ethics Committee reviewed the case, they have found Zimmerman guilty of professional misconduct.

He will appear in Saskatoon on January 20 for the pending outcome. If he chooses, Zimmerman will be able to appeal the decision following the hearing.

No charges were laid by police in the matter.