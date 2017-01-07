Humboldt and District Kinettes Holding Pancake Breakfast

  • Print
Humboldt residents can enjoy a delicious breakfast on Sunday, all the while supporting a great cause.

The Humboldt and District Kinettes is teaming up with the Knights of Columbus to bring a fundraiser breakfast to Humboldt to help raise funds for Telemiracle.

The breakfast is going to be held on Sunday from 9:30 to 1 o'clock.

Susan Dunne is from the Humboldt Kinettes.

She describes where the money goes from the fundraiser.

"Funds that are raised that you might see in our community are ceiling track systems, portable lifts, special wheelchairs, electric scooters, vehicle conversions, and communication devices, those are just a few. Those are to make life easier for individuals who are in need."

Dunne says the partnership between the Kinettes and Knights of Columbus goes well together.

"This is our third year partnering with them, so they come with a really incredible group of guys who all the manual labor. They prepare the breakfast for us, and the Kinettes come in and do the cleaning up and dishes. We just really work well together and we're really thankful for that opportunity."

Dunne says there's also going to be a special guest to visit the kids.

"Telemiracle teddy is going to be on site, and that's a real awesome thing for the kids to come down and see. Every Dollar that we raise makes a difference in our Province. Last year alone for Telemiracle, there was 624 applications approved for funding, and that makes a huge difference for those definitely in need in our Province."

Breakfast will be available at St. Augustine Church Hall and is $7 per plate.

Hear more from Susan Dunne as she spoke with Bolt FM's Sarah Miller here:

