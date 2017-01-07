Wheatland Library in Lanigan Hosting "Just in Case" Seminar

The Wheatland Library Lanigan Branch is encouraging people to attend a "Just in Case" Seminar.

The Seminar is meant to help people prepare information and make plans in case of a serious illness or death.

Guest Speaker Harold Empey will be in attendance to present his "Just in Case" plan; a 12-sectioned binder that helps those that use is plan for a potential illness or death situation.

The seminar will take place Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at the Lanigan Town Hall.

Admission is $5 in advance, $6 at the door.

"Just in Case" binders will also be available for $30.