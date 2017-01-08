Humboldt to Host Blood Donor Clinic

Punnichy Man Arrested for Assault and Theft Punnichy RCMP have found a wanted man they have been after. Kenneth Brian Hunter was arrested yesterday by Regina Police Service for Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Theft of an amount not exceeding…

City Reminding Residents About Christmas Tree Disposal With Ukrainian Christmas on the way, the end of the holiday season is nearing as well. The City of Humboldt is reminding you that there is no dump site within city limits for Christmas trees. They…

Former Englefeld Teacher Guilty of Misconduct A penalty hearing has been scheduled for a former Englefeld teacher facing claims of professional misconduct. Desi Zimmerman faced a disciplinary board in late October, where a now 31-year-old took…

Rally Season Firing Up in Humboldt Area It is a favourite time of year for snowmobilers. With the new year arriving, snowmobilers will gradually be out in full force as snowmobile and poker rallies begin to take over the calendar. St.…

St. Elizabeth Auxiliary Receives Cheque Health services are a community concern and on Thursday some work of local volunteers helped improve care in the region. The Knights of Columbus provided a cheque of $1,000 to the St. Elizabeth…

Bundle Up Again in Humboldt Region Environment Canada has issued another 'extreme cold warning' for the Humboldt area including the city itself along with Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake. Emergency Preparedness Meteorologist…

Meacham Family Identified as Crash Victims A family of three from Meacham have been identified as the victims in a horrific crash on highway 5 Wednesday. David, Amanda and one year old Tyson Savage all died after their SUV and a semi collided…

Production Resuming at Colonsay Mine After over 300 employees returned to work following July layoffs, production at Mosaic's Colonsay mine is expected to resume in January. Mosaic has stated that they do not anticipate halting…

Province Moving to One Health Region System The Saskatchewan government is consolidating its 12 health regions into one in an effort to improve the co-ordination of services and patient care. The head of a three member panel assigned to review…

Three Dead in Highway 5 Crash More details are coming to light in the wake of a horrific crash Wednesday west of Humboldt. The Saskatoon RCMP said around 7:40 am a semi trailer unit collided with an SUV on Highway 5 near St.…

Crash Update-RCMP Confirm Fatality The Saskatoon RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that a crash on Highway 5 has claimed at least one life. The highway was closed earlier on Wednesday but has since re-opened according to the latest RCMP…

Rural Back Pain Sufferers Sought by KTHR The University of Saskatchewan and the Kelsey Trail Health Region are partnering on a pilot project that they hope will improve back pain care for rural residents. Dr. Brenna Bath of the U of S…

HCC Hands out December Lottery Cash The Humboldt Curling Club has surprised their latest winner in the Lottery of Cash. Taking home $1,000 for the month of December was Debra Hodgson Burkart. Contact the club at 682-2135 if you would…

Accident Closes Highway 5 West An accident in the St. Denis and Vonda area has led to a closure on Highway 5. Those looking to travel to Saskatoon on Wednesday morning, or anywhere along the highway after the Highway 2 junction…