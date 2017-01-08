Shooting Stones, Pucks, and Even Hoops: Eyes on the Area

Here's a look at the week that was with Eyes on the Area.

Humboldt Midget AA Broncos returned to the EPA after the Christmas break, and cruised to a 5-1 win over the Prince Albert Chill.

Lot's of local talent, including Wadena's Dustin Mikush and Humboldt's Braden Fleishhacker, participated in Junior Provincials in Melfort

The Middle Lake Avengers Senior Girls Basketball Team held their Annual Avengers Classic, which included a skills competition on the Saturday.

The cold weather didn't stop a few people from going ice fishing North of Humboldt on Saturday

Humboldt Curling Club held their Annual 50+ Seniors Bonspiel Friday and Saturday

Humboldt Broncos were in Nipawin Saturday night, and celebrated their first win in the cage in three years, beating the Hawks 2-1

And lastly, many people celebrated Ukrainian Christmas this weekend. One of the traditions being the 12-course meatless meal