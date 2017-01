Humboldt RCMP is investigating the theft of a snowmobile.

Sometime between the night of January 5th and the morning of January 6th, a 2012 Arctic Cat M8 was stolen off the back of a truck in a rural location Southwest of Carmel.

The snowmobile is described as black with yellow, blue and pink decals.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Humboldt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.