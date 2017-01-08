St. Gertrude Holds Snowmobile Rally

The St. Gertrude Snowmobile Rally took place on the weekend.

The rally was one of many to take place in the area.

Chad Wiesner was a rider in the rally.

He talks about what makes the snowmobile rally a fun event.

"Anytime you can get out snowmobiling or anything is good I guess. You know, you got the group, you got community, a lot of people supporting you, and the whole thing is just a really good time."

Wiesner says despite the conditions, people made do.

"(Conditions) could be better, it's kind of cold today, and the snow, there's a few sleds coming, they're going to go around, I don't know how many, but I just seen somebody show up with some horses, so you get that, you'll get some quads, some side-by-sides going too."

Wiesner describes what makes this one important.

"We raise some money, we support emergencies and stuff. We donated to LeRoy Rink, when they had that fire there, we donate to the hospital, stuff like that."



The snowmobile rally is one of what is sure to be many in East-Central Saskatchewan this winter.

Hear more from Chad Wiesner as he spoke with Bolt FM's Ryan McNally here: