Kinettes Pancake Breakfast a Success

A successful Pancake breakfast fundraiser has the Humboldt and District Kinettes for their fundraisers later on.

St. Augustine Church Hall filled with people supporting the cause, and enjoying some pancakes as well.

Susan Dunne is a member of the Humboldt and District Kinettes.

She talks about the crowds for the fundraiser.

"It went very, very well. This morning we had a full first sitting, so it was a full house so we were really excited and they're lined up to the door now, so that makes us even more happy."

The fundraising breakfast is one of many fundraisers that the Kinettes will have on the go in the next little while.

Dunne decribes another fundraiser coming up in a few weeks.

"On January 28th, we're going to be at Humboldt Sobeys all day, from 9 until 5, collecting donations, and we're going to be the second annual ladder lift. So if anyone would like to climb the ladder, if you donate $141 dollars, you will have the opportunity to climb the fire truck (ladder) here in Humboldt."

Dunne says this couldn't be done without the help of another local fundraising group.

"We need to send out a huge accolade to the Humboldt and District Knights of Columbus. They've been absolutely wonderful, we've partnered with them, this is our third time, and we're very thankful they helped us do a kickoff breakfast this year for Telemiracle 41."

All proceeds from the breakfast are going to Telemiracle 41, which takes place in March.