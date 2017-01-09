City Minute: Ensuring Proper Safety With Heaters

Ducks Unlimited Offering Pilot Project for Area Producers Ducks Unlimited Canada is launching a pilot project in the area to assist in land conservation efforts. Land owners in the RM's of Humboldt, Hoodoo and Three Lakes are eligible under the pilot…

Eaton Returns to Council; Embarking on Columbia Trip Former Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton is no longer elected to office but that doesn't mean the former educator is going to stop promoting the city he led for a decade. Eaton returned to council…

Zootopia a Global Hit for Ford, Disney The best animated movie of 2016 had a graduate of Humboldt Collegiate Institute working on it. Humboldt's Andrew Ford is an animator for Disney, where he helps bring to life the characters you see on…

Small Fire Disrupts Tuesday in Englefeld A manufacturing business in Englefeld was disrupted Tuesday afternoon after the local fire department had to be called on two occasions. According to Englefeld Fire Chief Dave Regie an oven was…

Bone Chilling Temperatures Continue Tuesday Evening Another January night in Humboldt, another extreme cold warning for the region Tuesday. Environment Canada issued the warning just before 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. "We have a ridge of high…

Local Business Taking Aim at Hunger A Watson business is looking to help give back in a big way in 2017. Canadian Organic Spice & Herbs out of the small east-central Saskatchewan town is donating a portion of sales to Food Banks Canada…

Local Communities Receive Gas Tax Funding A number of local roadway and bridge projects will see funding assistance through the federal government's Gas Tax Fund. The GTF provides municipalities with predictable and permanent long term…

Engagement Ring Among Stolen Items From Vehicle A stolen engagement ring is among items recently stolen from a vehicle in Kelvington. Police say that sometime during the night of December 19, a vehicle was broken into on the 500 block of Lakeside…

Curves Exercises in Cancer Fight Every October Curves in Humboldt uses their monthly membership fees to fight against cancer. 2016 was no different and this year the ladies' gym decided to give back to Prairie Women on Snowmobiles.…

Nienaber on Target with Archery A local archer is hoping for another solid season in the sport. Kenny Nienaber shoots out of the Viscount Archery Club and had a solid 2016 on the competitive circuit as he explains. "I ended up with…

City Welcoming Swim Lesson Registrations Tuesday Saturday and Sunday mornings as well as weekday afternoons will soon be filled with kids learning how to swim. The City of Humboldt and Aquatic Centre are taking registrations for winter swimming…

Newcomers Centre Recognition Awards Deadline Approaching Friendliness and a welcoming attitude will be recognized by the Humboldt Regional Newcomers Centre on January 28. The non-profit organization is hosting the Building Communities Recognition Night,…

City Minute: Ensuring Proper Safety With Heaters In this week's City Minute, Fire Chief Mike Kwasnica gives us some tips for ensuring a safe and warm winter. The City Minute airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on 107.5 Bolt FM.

Kinettes Pancake Breakfast a Success A successful Pancake breakfast fundraiser has the Humboldt and District Kinettes for their fundraisers later on. St. Augustine Church Hall filled with people supporting the cause, and enjoying some…