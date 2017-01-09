City Welcoming Swim Lesson Registrations Tuesday

Saturday and Sunday mornings as well as weekday afternoons will soon be filled with kids learning how to swim.

The City of Humboldt and Aquatic Centre are taking registrations for winter swimming lessons on Tuesday.

Registration will begin at 6:00pm in the Uniplex Lobby.

Lessons are offered for all ages, including adult lessons which will take place starting January 30.

You can see the full schedule and categories by clicking here.

The city advises that payment must be done on night of registration. You can find the form here.