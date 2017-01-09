Newcomers Centre Recognition Awards Deadline Approaching

Friendliness and a welcoming attitude will be recognized by the Humboldt Regional Newcomers Centre on January 28.

The non-profit organization is hosting the Building Communities Recognition Night, which will hand out awards to those who have helped make the Humboldt region a better place to live.

"We work with such a large region that we really recognize that there's a lot of employes and schools and communities and individuals out there that really do a lot of work to make newcomers feel welcome," explained HRNC Executive Director Janine Hart.

Currently, the HRNC is taking nominations for the awards, which will be handed out based on leadership, time contributed, significance of contribution and obstacles overcome to support community vibrancy.

Awards to be handed out include the Young Community Builder award, which recognizes someone 20 years of age or younger, who has made positive contributions to newcomers integration and settlement.

Other awards include:

Welcoming Workplace

Welcoming Neighbour

Lifetime Achievement

Welcoming Community

Bridge Builders

Educators of the Year

The deadline for nominations is Friday. You can find the nomination forms here.

Awards will be handed out on the recognition night to be held Saturday, January 28 at Jubilee Hall.