Nienaber on Target with Archery

A local archer is hoping for another solid season in the sport.

Kenny Nienaber shoots out of the Viscount Archery Club and had a solid 2016 on the competitive circuit as he explains.

"I ended up with a top ten finish in 3D archery, a bronze medal at indoor target and I won the gold medal outdoor target in August of last year. Overall it was a great start to my first year competing."

He said he is excited for what 2017 brings as he gains more experience at the competitive level.

"I have a couple national invites, I am really excited to go to the Canada Cup in British Columbia in May. I have provincial 3D's in February, a couple tournaments in May of this year again followed up by Nationals in August, I've got a full year."

Nienaber recently landed a sponsorship deal as well with Matthews Bows and Archery, a large scale company in their industry.

As for the sport itself, he hope to see it grow especially in the region, he feels it's really underappreciated.

"It does wonders for a person's abilities to control his moves and everything else. It's a very unique sport, I compare it a lot to golf as far as being able to control one swing. You have to be accurate all the time, it's a very demanding sport but very exciting."

You can hear more from Nienaber below in his interview with Bolt FM's Ryan McNally below.