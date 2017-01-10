Curves Exercises in Cancer Fight

Every October Curves in Humboldt uses their monthly membership fees to fight against cancer.

2016 was no different and this year the ladies' gym decided to give back to Prairie Women on Snowmobiles.

Owner Danielle Saretsky always looks forward to this time of year when they can contribute to the cause.

"We like to raise money and awareness for breast cancer and every year we waive the enrollment fee for a donation to breast cancer for a minimum donation of $30 and we also had a bra decorating contest. With all that we raised about $300."

The plan is to have auction the bras off with again the money going to support cancer research.

The PWOS have been doing just that for years and this year Humboldt's Arlene Lockinger is joining them. She had the Curves money donated to her on Monday.

"I think it's for such a great cause, to increase the awareness of breast cancer and to make aware the importance of early detection."

She added that it hits home for her.

"My mom was diagnosed with cancer two days prior to her passing and my dad underwent cancer surgery as well, I think it's just a good cause for breast cancer and every type of cancer."

Lockinger is also having a steak night fundraiser at the Pioneer Hotel on Sunday, January 15th. The ticket deadline is Wednesday. Tickets are available at Johnny's Bistro and Hannigan's Catering.

You can hear more from both Lockinger and Saretsky below in their interviews with Bolt FM's Sarah Miller.