A stolen engagement ring is among items recently stolen from a vehicle in Kelvington.

Police say that sometime during the night of December 19, a vehicle was broken into on the 500 block of Lakeside Drive in the town.

The stolen items included the ring, a purse and wallet.

It was added by police that there was no damage to the vehicle.

Any information can be directed to the Greenwater RCMP [306-322-2550] or Crime Stoppers [1-800-222-8477].