Local Business Taking Aim at Hunger

A Watson business is looking to help give back in a big way in 2017.

Canadian Organic Spice & Herbs out of the small east-central Saskatchewan town is donating a portion of sales to Food Banks Canada throughout the year.

"The pool of funds that we collect will make an incredible difference in someone's life," explained Owner Colleen Haussecker. "I'm passionate about giving back and I've been immensely bless in my life. I feel that it's my obligation to pass on those blessing to those who need it most."

Haussecker says that a portion of every bag of spices, herbs and seasoning blends sold throughout the year will be set aside.

Additionally, they have partnered with Loomis Express, who is donating the cost of shipping Splendor's products.

"We believe that everyone deserves healthy, nutritious, gluten-free and organic food," noted Haussecker. "Our campaign, Splendor Against Hunger, will work to provide the most amount of support possible to food banks across Canada. We'll harness our impact by donating organic, gluten-free oats and cinnamon to complete the most important meal of the day."

Food Banks Canada assists nearly one million Canadians across the country each month. The organization assists with provincial associations and food banks in local communities.