Local Communities Receive Gas Tax Funding

A number of local roadway and bridge projects will see funding assistance through the federal government's Gas Tax Fund. The GTF provides municipalities with predictable and permanent long term funding for projects. last year 120 projects across the province were helped by the program.

The Government of Canada will contribute just over $59 million in 2016-17.

Below is a list of local communities and their funding amount followed by the cost of the overall project plus what the money will be used for.

Town of Allan; $55,000/$111,000, pavement project.

Village of Bjorkdale; $58,785/$130,000, chip seal streets.

Village of Bulyea; $30,131/$100,000, resurface Main Street.

Village of Clavet; $21,925/$72,141, rebuild 2nd Avenue E Phase 1.

Town of Foam Lake; $125,000/$135,000, pave Saskatchewan Avenue.

City of Humboldt; $322,510/$593,000, roadway rehabilitation.

Town of Imperial; $33,095/$45,139, sand seal streets.

Town of Kelvington; $130,673/$216,535, paving and sidewalk replacements.

Town of Lanigan; $410,606/$873,300, reconstruct and pave Hoover Street.

Town of LeRoy; $191,046/$300,000, construct Willow Subdivision roads, curbs and gutters.

Village of Quill Lake; $48,578/$48,578, reconstruct Saskatchewan Avenue.

Town of Raymore; $30,000/$30,000, upgrade two service roads.

Town of Rose Valley; $39,000/$43,145, upgrade Centre Street and 2nd Street South.

The GTF program assists rural municipalities as well including 309 projects in Saskatchewan last year.