Bone Chilling Temperatures Continue Tuesday Evening

Another January night in Humboldt, another extreme cold warning for the region Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued the warning just before 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

"We have a ridge of high pressure moving in from Alberta, that will bring cold temperatures with overnight lows around minus 31," explained Meteorologist Mark Melsness. "Winds won't be all that strong, in around 10-15 kilometers an hour but with those winds and cold temperatures we will see wind chills brushing around the minus 40 mark overnight and into Wednesday morning."

Things however won't improve once the sun comes up because the wind will also rise over the next couple days.

"Conditions should moderate quite quickly through out the day Wednesday but with that comes some fairly strong winds," Melsness continued. "Looking at southwest winds kicking in in the morning and then they will shift quite strong to the northwest in the evening."

Minus 40 degree temperatures will continue through Wednesday, a high of only minus 26 is predicted for Thursday but after that we will see a substantial change up for the east-central area.

"Yeah, it looks quite promising for the weekend," Melsness gloated.

"Probably beginning on Saturday we're looking at high temperatures around minus nine, maybe even minus two by Sunday and Monday so a fairly significant warm up on the way."

When the mercury moves into the predicted minus 40 range Environment Canada does begin to send out the cold warnings.