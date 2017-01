A manufacturing business in Englefeld was disrupted Tuesday afternoon after the local fire department had to be called on two occasions.

According to Englefeld Fire Chief Dave Regie an oven was causing some issues and they also had to deal with a blaze in an attic area of the business as they had to attend the scene twice.

They were originally called around 4:15pm, Regie said they cleared the scene around 8pm.

Nobody was injured.