Eaton Returns to Council; Embarking on Columbia Trip

Former Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton is no longer elected to office but that doesn't mean the former educator is going to stop promoting the city he led for a decade.

Eaton returned to council chambers on Monday to fill council in on his next adventure which includes visiting a number of mining communities in Columbia as part as his work with Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Eaton was on the FCM board during his time as Humboldt's mayor. He will travel to the South American country with other delegates and join in discussions with other similar sized centres who are greatly impacted by the industry of mining.

Eaton will provide a report when he returns, he was also honoured by new mayor Rob Muench and presented with a print of the Canada 150 mural now on display across from city hall.

Also discussed during the first council meeting of the year was the Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce's decision to move away from their downtown office and get back into one building. The plan is to expand on the campground office and make it more business friendly.

Council also passed the recreational vehicle bylaw that states you must park 1.2 metres from the sidewalk. That issue was a hot topic in the summer when the previous council voted to make the distance two metres, that was changed temporarily then, it's now finalized as 1.2 metres.

Council also agreed upon supporting two grant applications through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component and Clean and Waste Water Fund. The two projects they have in early planning are a new lift station at 101st Street and Saskatchewan Avenue as well as more work at the lagoon. The total price tag is over $10 million for the two jobs.

Grant funding could cover two-thirds the cost.

More Local News

Chamber Sparks St. Augustine Playground With Festival of Lights Funds

Humboldt's annual Christmas light show is once again benefiting an organization in the city. The Chamber of Commerce presented the St. Augustine Playground Committee with a cheque for $1,450 on…

Broncos Game, City Awards Night Versus Kindersley Postponed

If heading to the Elgar Petersen Arena was in your plans for Thursday night, you will have some extra time to fill. The game between the Humboldt Broncos and Kindersley Klippers has been postponed…

Ensuring Proper Heat Flow in Blistering Cold

It is a cold, wintery day nightmare. The furnace goes out, leaving your home without proper heating. With temperatures into the minus-40 area in the Humboldt region, ensuring that your home is heated…

Travel Not Advised:RCMP

RCMP detachments across Saskatchewan collectively issued a news release at 9:30 Wednesday night advising against travel anywhere in the province. Blowing snow is causing zero visibility on highways…

Gas Tax Funding Local RM Projects

A number of local roadway and bridge projects will see funding assistance through the federal government's Gas Tax Fund. The GTF provides rural municipalities and urban centres with predictable and…

Ducks Unlimited Offering Pilot Project for Area Producers

Ducks Unlimited Canada is launching a pilot project in the area to assist in land conservation efforts. Land owners in the RM's of Humboldt, Hoodoo and Three Lakes are eligible under the pilot…

Eaton Returns to Council; Embarking on Columbia Trip

Former Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton is no longer elected to office but that doesn't mean the former educator is going to stop promoting the city he led for a decade. Eaton returned to council…

Zootopia a Global Hit for Ford, Disney

The best animated movie of 2016 had a graduate of Humboldt Collegiate Institute working on it. Humboldt's Andrew Ford is an animator for Disney, where he helps bring to life the characters you see on…

Small Fire Disrupts Tuesday in Englefeld

A manufacturing business in Englefeld was disrupted Tuesday afternoon after the local fire department had to be called on two occasions. According to Englefeld Fire Chief Dave Regie an oven was…

Bone Chilling Temperatures Continue Tuesday Evening

Another January night in Humboldt, another extreme cold warning for the region Tuesday. Environment Canada issued the warning just before 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. "We have a ridge of high…

Local Business Taking Aim at Hunger

A Watson business is looking to help give back in a big way in 2017. Canadian Organic Spice & Herbs out of the small east-central Saskatchewan town is donating a portion of sales to Food Banks Canada…

Local Communities Receive Gas Tax Funding

A number of local roadway and bridge projects will see funding assistance through the federal government's Gas Tax Fund. The GTF provides municipalities with predictable and permanent long term…

Engagement Ring Among Stolen Items From Vehicle

A stolen engagement ring is among items recently stolen from a vehicle in Kelvington. Police say that sometime during the night of December 19, a vehicle was broken into on the 500 block of Lakeside…

Curves Exercises in Cancer Fight

Every October Curves in Humboldt uses their monthly membership fees to fight against cancer. 2016 was no different and this year the ladies' gym decided to give back to Prairie Women on Snowmobiles.…

Nienaber on Target with Archery

A local archer is hoping for another solid season in the sport. Kenny Nienaber shoots out of the Viscount Archery Club and had a solid 2016 on the competitive circuit as he explains. "I ended up with…

City Welcoming Swim Lesson Registrations Tuesday

Saturday and Sunday mornings as well as weekday afternoons will soon be filled with kids learning how to swim. The City of Humboldt and Aquatic Centre are taking registrations for winter swimming…

Newcomers Centre Recognition Awards Deadline Approaching

Friendliness and a welcoming attitude will be recognized by the Humboldt Regional Newcomers Centre on January 28. The non-profit organization is hosting the Building Communities Recognition Night,…

City Minute: Ensuring Proper Safety With Heaters

In this week's City Minute, Fire Chief Mike Kwasnica gives us some tips for ensuring a safe and warm winter. The City Minute airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on 107.5 Bolt FM.

Kinettes Pancake Breakfast a Success

A successful Pancake breakfast fundraiser has the Humboldt and District Kinettes for their fundraisers later on. St. Augustine Church Hall filled with people supporting the cause, and enjoying some…

St. Gertrude Holds Snowmobile Rally

The St. Gertrude Snowmobile Rally took place on the weekend. The rally was one of many to take place in the area. Chad Wiesner was a rider in the rally. He talks about what makes the snowmobile rally…

Upcoming Events

Across the Snow: Snowmobile Exhibit

15 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt Museum





Rose Bowl Dinner, hosted by Elizabeth's Place Inc.

31 December 2016 12:00 am - 29 January 2017 1:00 am

St. Augustine Church Hall





Giant Bingo by Belinda Harrow

10 January 2017 1:00 pm - 23 February 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt & District Gallery, Humboldt





A Local Perspective: Back Home by Lorraine Jansen

10 January 2017 1:00 pm - 31 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt & District Gallery, Humboldt





JOIN AIR CADETS AGES 12-18 - FLY

12 January 2017 6:45 pm - 9:00 pm

GUERNSEY SK AT OLD SCHOOL- COBO AVE, Guernsey





Alcoholics Anonymous Humboldt Meetings

12 January 2017 8:00 pm

Humboldt District Hospital





Cudworth Lions Club - Chase the Ace Lottery

13 January 2017 6:00 pm

Cudworth Motor Inn, Cudworth





