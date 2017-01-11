Ducks Unlimited Offering Pilot Project for Area Producers

Ducks Unlimited Canada is launching a pilot project in the area to assist in land conservation efforts.

Land owners in the RM's of Humboldt, Hoodoo and Three Lakes are eligible under the pilot project.

Ducks Unlimited Canada Agronomist Paul Thoroughgood provides more details from Crop Production Week in Saskatoon.

"We've targeted three rural municipalities as a launch to basically get it out there and test. If farmers see this as a viable option for their business and if so then we will be able to take it to potential program funders to demonstrate that farmers are interested in this type of program."

Thoroughgood provides some examples of what farmers could do to receive compensation.

"Those little areas that are either inconvenient to get into with a piece of equipment or are saline like the bathtub ring we often see around wetlands. We then work out what works best for the farmer and the farmer would go ahead and seed that or restore the wetlands and then would be paid a compensation on an annual basis for ten years for the ecological goods and services that would be produced there."

Only new work is eligible under the "FlexFarm" initiative. "The reason that we've focused on the additional activity is most industries that are interested in paying this type of program need to offset some environmental activity that they have taken so paying for the status quo doesn't appeal to the funders that we've talked to anyway."

If you are interested in hearing more about the program call Ducks at 1-866-252-3825 or visit their website.

You can also hear more from Thoroughgood below in his interview with Goldenwest Radio's Glenda-Lee Allan Vossler.