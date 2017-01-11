Gas Tax Funding Local RM Projects

A number of local roadway and bridge projects will see funding assistance through the federal government's Gas Tax Fund. The GTF provides rural municipalities and urban centres with predictable and permanent long term funding for projects. Last year 309 RM projects across the province were helped by the program.

The Government of Canada will contribute just over $59 million in 2016-17 to Saskatchewan.

Below is a list of local RM's and their funding amount followed by the cost of the overall project plus what the money will be used for.

Barrier Valley No. 397; clay cap four km of road and the Algrove Lake Curve, $120,920/$130,920

Bayne No. 371; project 301/303 road reconstruction, $169,916/$710,680

Big Quill No. 308; rebuild 3.2 km of Gillis Road and clay cap and rebuild grade on Tower Road, $23,400/$65,000

Colonsay No. 342; upgrade CWB Terminal Road, $70,896/$86,354

Hoodoo No. 401; repave 3.2 km of grid 777 and replace Wakaw Lake Culvert on Bonne Madonne Grid, $208,552/$304,276

Humboldt No. 370; reconstruct 2.5 km of road, $340,807/$479,784

Kelvington No. 366; replace Desroches and Mitton Bridges with culverts, $147,405/$150,000

Lake Lenore No. 399; road rehabilitation and replace a bridge with culverts, $105,000/$105,000

Lakeside No. 338; reconstruct 11.2 km of Quill Plains grid, $114,320/$193,380

Lakeside No. 337; clay cap almost a km of Hendon grid, $62,755/$125,510

LeRoy No. 339; replace bridge with culverts over Lanigan Creek, $65,484/$309,430

Morris No. 312; clay cap 6.5 km of 205/206 Road, $92,356/$485,000

Pleasantdale No. 398; 3L South upgrade, Thompson North upgrade and upgrade to Harvey Pit Road South, $135,000/$305,000

Pleasantdale No. 367; Fosston grid construction, $155,676/$291,245

Prairie Rose No. 309; reconstruct 5.3 km of Esk South Road, $76,509/$1,158,820

Spalding No. 368; clay cap 4.8 km of Grid 640, $186,693/$300,000

Three Lakes No. 400; construct St. Benedict Lagoon Road, $30,360/$30,360

Usbourne No. 310; resurface 22 km PG 668 HH Phase 2, $161,584/$4,500,000

Viscount No. 341; upgrade Langston Road, St. John's Cemetary Road, Buffalo Fence North Road and Glenfield Road, $150,980/$178,000

Overall almost $2.4 million is being spent in the Humboldt area on projects.