Travel Not Advised:RCMP

RCMP detachments across Saskatchewan collectively issued a news release at 9:30 Wednesday night advising against travel anywhere in the province.

Blowing snow is causing zero visibility on highways in the east-central area. A text message to Bolt FM indicated a semi was blocking the westbound lane near Muenster just after 9pm. We also have unconfirmed reports of emergency crews heading south on Highway 20.

The RCMP also reminds motorists if you have hit the ditch, call 411 to locate a tow truck in your area. Ensure you keep the tailpipe of your vehicle clear, keep the vehicle running and stay warm. Stay with your vehicle and wait for the tow truck. If you have decided to pull over for now, please pull to the far right of the shoulder or on an approach.

Humboldt has been under an "extreme cold warning" since Tuesday afternoon. That's now being combined with wind gusting to 60 kilometres an hour overnight into Thursday.

Thursday doesn't promise to be any better with a daytime high of only minus 24, a reprieve from the cold snap is expected by the weekend.