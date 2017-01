If heading to the Elgar Petersen Arena was in your plans for Thursday night, you will have some extra time to fill.

The game between the Humboldt Broncos and Kindersley Klippers has been postponed due to weather. Also, with the game being postponed, the City of Humboldt's Awards Recognition Night will not take place.

No make-up date was immediately announced by the Broncos or the City of Humboldt.

The Broncos next home game is slated for Sunday at 6:00pm against the Notre Dame Hounds.