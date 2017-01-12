Chamber Sparks St. Augustine Playground With Festival of Lights Funds

Humboldt's annual Christmas light show is once again benefiting an organization in the city.

The Chamber of Commerce presented the St. Augustine Playground Committee with a cheque for $1,450 on Thursday morning.

Committee member Renee Zimmerman says that they are very gracious for community support.

"It's very exciting and we are very grateful to everybody who donated and for the Chamber to help us achieve our goal here for the playground."

Funds are brought in through silver collection, with a new organization receiving money each year.

Zimmerman says that this latest boost through fundraising will allow them to likely begin construction once the snow melts.

"We are very close, if not almost there. We're looking at hopefully starting installation this spring and summer."

She added that there will be upgraded and additional features to the grounds, which will keep kids occupied for years to come.

"A safer playground and a bigger playground for more of the older kids as well to have more activities to do," she said. "Also to keep everybody busy and engaged with each other."

In recent years, funds have been donated to the SPCA, Safe Communities, Trails Committee, PARTNERS Family Services and Kinettes, totalling nearly $9,000.

The Festival of Lights has been running since 2009.