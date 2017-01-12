Local Communities Receive Waste Water Project Funding

The Government of Canada has announced more funding for infrastructure projects with four more local centres seeing money being provided.

Through the "Clean Water and Wastewater Fund" over $89 million is being contributed to the Saskatchewan government that will fund up to 50 percent of the approved projects.

Municipalities and the Sask party will fund the rest.

The Village of Annaheim is seeing $114,000 from the federal government and another $57,000 from the Saskatchewan government to upgrade their pumphouse, that is expected to start March 1st.

The water treatment plant in Kelvington will get an upgrade thanks to $575,000 in funding from the federal level, Saskatchewan will chip in $287,500. That work is expected to begin in August.

Watson is upgrading their pumping station and force main thanks to almost $1.1 million from the Government of Canada, another $547,250 is coming from the provincial level. The work is expected to begin in March.

The Town of Strasbourg was also approved for $1.724 million from the national government to construct a new lagoon cell. $862,000 will be contributed to the project from the Government of Saskatchewan. June 1st is the expected start date of this work.

These announcements are on top of the ten already announced in September of last year.