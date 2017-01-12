Cold Snap Expected to Break Overnight

For Humboldt and area residents frustrated with the bitterly cold temperatures we've experienced since early this week, a break in the deep freeze is expected early Friday morning.

Be prepared for another dangerously cold night as Environment Canada expects a low of minus 44 with the wind chill for Thursday night but the mercury will start to rise by the morning.

Friday is expected to reach a high of minus 16, however still bone chilling cold at minus 37.

Once the calendar flips to the weekend the parkas and scarves can be set aside for the foreseeable future.

Saturday is expected to see single digit minus highs but for next Tuesday the thermometer could see plus temperatures.

The "extreme cold warning" has been in effect since Tuesday afternoon.