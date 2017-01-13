Hoffman Ordered for Assessment

A psychiatric assessment has been issued by a judge in the case of a man who allegedly broke into a Melfort home and killed a dog.

19 year-old Calyb Hoffman was in Melfort court on Tuesday where the judge ordered he attend an institution in North Battleford to see if he is fit to stand trial on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, injuring or endangering an animal and failing to comply with a probation order.

On December 28, police in Melfort arrived at the home of the break-in, where they found an injured dog. It was taken to a veterinarian, where it later died.

He is slated to appear in Melfort court again on February 14th.