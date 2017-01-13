Hoffman Ordered for Assessment

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A psychiatric assessment has been issued by a judge in the case of a man who allegedly broke into a Melfort home and killed a dog.

19 year-old Calyb Hoffman was in Melfort court on Tuesday where the judge ordered he attend an institution in North Battleford to see if he is fit to stand trial on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, injuring or endangering an animal and failing to comply with a probation order.

On December 28, police in Melfort arrived at the home of the break-in, where they found an injured dog. It was taken to a veterinarian, where it later died.

He is slated to appear in Melfort court again on February 14th.

More Local News

Punnichy RCMP Looking for Wanted Man

Photo of Tyson Desjarlais from 2013. (Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP) Police in Punnichy are seeking public assistance in locating a 23-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Tyson Desjarlais is…

Weather Turns, Eaton Honoured: Eyes on the Area

Each week, Discover Humboldt takes a look back at the previous seven days, highlighting the week in pictures. We saw a case of fluctuating weather begin, as extreme cold warnings occurred late in the…

SGI Warning of Ice Dams

With winter bringing warm temperatures in the coming days, melting and freezing snow can cause damage on more than just roadways. Ice dams can be a common problem, an issue which occurs when ice…

HSD Encouraging Feedback on Provincial Review

Horizon School Division is hoping for public feedback on the topic of Educational Governance. In December of 2016, Education Minister for the Government of Saskatchewan Don Morgan said in an effort…

Winter Warm Up Expected for East Central Saskatchewan

East Central Saskatchewan is about to see a big warm up in the temperatures. With an extreme cold warning ending late Friday morning, a period of warmth is forecasted to begin. Natalie Hazell is a…

Lake Lenore is Smokin!

The Town of Lake Lenore will welcome the region Saturday for their annual fish smoker fundraiser for the local hall, Lions, Knights of Columbus and Wildlife Federation. The "smoker" was started a…

Hoffman Ordered for Assessment

A psychiatric assessment has been issued by a judge in the case of a man who allegedly broke into a Melfort home and killed a dog. 19 year-old Calyb Hoffman was in Melfort court on Tuesday where the…

Cold Snap Expected to Break Overnight

For Humboldt and area residents frustrated with the bitterly cold temperatures we've experienced since early this week, a break in the deep freeze is expected early Friday morning. Be prepared for…

Local Communities Receive Waste Water Project Funding

The Government of Canada has announced more funding for infrastructure projects with four more local centres seeing money being provided. Through the "Clean Water and Wastewater Fund" over $89…

Chamber Sparks St. Augustine Playground With Festival of Lights Funds

Humboldt's annual Christmas light show is once again benefiting an organization in the city. The Chamber of Commerce presented the St. Augustine Playground Committee with a cheque for $1,450 on…

Broncos Game, City Awards Night Versus Kindersley Postponed

If heading to the Elgar Petersen Arena was in your plans for Thursday night, you will have some extra time to fill. The game between the Humboldt Broncos and Kindersley Klippers has been postponed…

Ensuring Proper Heat Flow in Blistering Cold

It is a cold, wintery day nightmare. The furnace goes out, leaving your home without proper heating. With temperatures into the minus-40 area in the Humboldt region, ensuring that your home is heated…

Travel Not Advised:RCMP

RCMP detachments across Saskatchewan collectively issued a news release at 9:30 Wednesday night advising against travel anywhere in the province. Blowing snow is causing zero visibility on highways…

Gas Tax Funding Local RM Projects

A number of local roadway and bridge projects will see funding assistance through the federal government's Gas Tax Fund. The GTF provides rural municipalities and urban centres with predictable and…

Ducks Unlimited Offering Pilot Project for Area Producers

Ducks Unlimited Canada is launching a pilot project in the area to assist in land conservation efforts. Land owners in the RM's of Humboldt, Hoodoo and Three Lakes are eligible under the pilot…

Eaton Returns to Council; Embarking on Columbia Trip

Former Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton is no longer elected to office but that doesn't mean the former educator is going to stop promoting the city he led for a decade. Eaton returned to council…

Zootopia a Global Hit for Ford, Disney

The best animated movie of 2016 had a graduate of Humboldt Collegiate Institute working on it. Humboldt's Andrew Ford is an animator for Disney, where he helps bring to life the characters you see on…

Small Fire Disrupts Tuesday in Englefeld

A manufacturing business in Englefeld was disrupted Tuesday afternoon after the local fire department had to be called on two occasions. According to Englefeld Fire Chief Dave Regie an oven was…

Bone Chilling Temperatures Continue Tuesday Evening

Another January night in Humboldt, another extreme cold warning for the region Tuesday. Environment Canada issued the warning just before 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. "We have a ridge of high…

Local Business Taking Aim at Hunger

A Watson business is looking to help give back in a big way in 2017. Canadian Organic Spice & Herbs out of the small east-central Saskatchewan town is donating a portion of sales to Food Banks Canada…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Local Communities Receive Gas Tax Funding

Engagement Ring Among Stolen Items From Vehicle

Curves Exercises in Cancer Fight

Nienaber on Target with Archery

City Welcoming Swim Lesson Registrations Tuesday

Newcomers Centre Recognition Awards Deadline Approaching

City Minute: Ensuring Proper Safety With Heaters

Kinettes Pancake Breakfast a Success

St. Gertrude Holds Snowmobile Rally

Humboldt RCMP Investigating Snowmobile Theft

Shooting Stones, Pucks, and Even Hoops: Eyes on the Area

Humboldt to Host Blood Donor Clinic

Wheatland Library in Lanigan Hosting "Just in Case" Seminar

Humboldt's Aquatic Centre/Convention Centre Closed

Humboldt and District Kinettes Holding Pancake Breakfast

Punnichy Man Arrested for Assault and Theft

City Reminding Residents About Christmas Tree Disposal

Former Englefeld Teacher Guilty of Misconduct

Rally Season Firing Up in Humboldt Area

St. Elizabeth Auxiliary Receives Cheque

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Across the Snow: Snowmobile Exhibit

15 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt Museum





Rose Bowl Dinner, hosted by Elizabeth's Place Inc.

31 December 2016 12:00 am - 29 January 2017 1:00 am

St. Augustine Church Hall





Giant Bingo by Belinda Harrow

10 January 2017 1:00 pm - 23 February 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt & District Gallery, Humboldt





A Local Perspective: Back Home by Lorraine Jansen

10 January 2017 1:00 pm - 31 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt & District Gallery, Humboldt





McNab Park Lottery

13 January 2017 12:00 am - 11 March 2017 6:00 pm

McNab Regional Park Golf Course, Watson





Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

15 January 2017 7:00 pm

Westminster United Church, Humboldt





Forever In Motion

16 January 2017 9:30 am - 10:30 am

The Community Gathering Place, Humboldt





Login