Lake Lenore is Smokin!

The Town of Lake Lenore will welcome the region Saturday for their annual fish smoker fundraiser for the local hall, Lions, Knights of Columbus and Wildlife Federation.

The "smoker" was started a number of years ago by the local beverage room owner who thought the event would be a nice touch in the middle of a long cold Lake Lenore winter. It's now transformed into a staple of the small community.

Committee Member Tim Prodahl tells us they launch the day around 12pm.

"We've got ten barrels rolling around noon, the first fish comes in around 12:30, 1 o'clock. People start rolling in, the whole afternoon is just a turnover of people. It's amazing to see how much support we receive from all the other communities around, the hall is pretty much full all day long up until supper time."

There is a slower period over the late afternoon early evening but that is short lived as Prodahl continued.

"A little bit of a lull during supper hour there when everyone collects themselves and then the hockey game is usually in the evening and after that, look out the place gets alive again. The DJ gets going there, we get the music going, it turns into quite an exciting time."

The Lake Lenore Hawks host the Kinistino Tigers at 7 o'clock.

The K of C will raffle off a quad, the Lake Lenore Lions will give away $1,000 plus there will be numerous 50/50 draws through out the day.

Prodahl says it's a big day for their tight knit community and the area.

"The people from around the communities, like all around within a 50 mile radius we get people coming to this because it is such a unique thing and yeah the fish is free. It's just fun, it's a lot of fun to see the support and all the people come."

The hall opens at 1pm, it closes at 2am.

The "smoker" sets the stage for next Saturday's fishing derby. That starts at 10 o'clock next Saturday, you can hear more regarding the smoker and derby with Prodahl below.