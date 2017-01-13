Winter Warm Up Expected for East Central Saskatchewan

East Central Saskatchewan is about to see a big warm up in the temperatures.

With an extreme cold warning ending late Friday morning, a period of warmth is forecasted to begin.

Natalie Hazell is a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

She talks about the positive temperatures forecasted for next week.

"We can see some melting in those conditions, so remember that night time conditions are still below zero, and with those night time conditions, anyhting that melted will refreeze. Your road conditions are still going to be difficult, but you visibility will be much better than it has been for the last several days with our blowing snow events."

Hazell says temperature swings like this happen from time to time.

"We have had thaws and warmer periods. There's that thing we call a 'Jaunary thaw,' which sometimes, on the prairies happens more in February. It's not unheard of, but it is a deceptive time. It looks great on paper, but what you actually experience; with respect to road conditions, driving and walking, these warmer times may not always be as lovely as they seem."

Hazell explains why the warm up is coming.

"In this case, we're seeing the Synoptic set up, so where the low's and high's are going to end up in relation to Southern Saskatchewan, is allowing for the wind regime to shift. Warming, you'll see winds from the South West and West, and since they are continuing because these low's and high's are not going to be moving very quickly, we don't see another system until the 22nd of January."

Hear more from Natalie Hazell as she spoke with Bolt FM's Ryan McNally here: