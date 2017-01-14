HSD Encouraging Feedback on Provincial Review

Horizon School Division is hoping for public feedback on the topic of Educational Governance.

In December of 2016, Education Minister for the Government of Saskatchewan Don Morgan said in an effort to cut costs, the Education sector could be looking at an appointed panel to look over every school in Saskatchewan, rather than the traditional elected school boards for each school division.

HSD urges parents to make their voices heard on the matter by submitting feedback through the government of Saskatchewan Website.

Deadline for submissions is Monday, January 23rd.

A link to submit feedback is available here: