SGI Warning of Ice Dams

With winter bringing warm temperatures in the coming days, melting and freezing snow can cause damage on more than just roadways.

Ice dams can be a common problem, an issue which occurs when ice builds up on a roof and prevents melted snow and ice from being able to drain off of the roof.

The build-up of the ice can lead to water damage in roofs and attics.

Kelley Brinkworth, Manager of Media Relations at SGI, explains ways to prevent the potential problem.

"Keep your gutters and downspouts free of snow, ice build up and icicles so there is a ready path for melted snow and ice to drain and another tip is to ensure your attic is properly insulated and ventilated to prevent the heat from inside your home leaking into the attic and causing the snow on the roof to melt."

Brinkworth adds that communication with an individual's respective insurance broker is important on this particular issue.

"Coverage for ice dams is not automatically included with every single home insurance policy so it's just important to talk to your insurance broker so you know what kind of coverage you have. It does have to be in place before you have any kind of damage. It's always a good idea to touch base with your broker to see if I am covered for this if something like this were to happen to me."

