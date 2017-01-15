Weather Turns, Eaton Honoured: Eyes on the Area

Each week, Discover Humboldt takes a look back at the previous seven days, highlighting the week in pictures.

We saw a case of fluctuating weather begin, as extreme cold warnings occurred late in the week, with temperatures slowly moving up the mercury towards the zero degree mark.

Former Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton was honoured in council, and broomball players hit the ice in Bruno.

Road travel was made difficult throughout the week with blowing snow causing ugly conditions.

Residents were digging out using all methods after snow and wind caused a mess.

Malcolm Eaton, former Mayor of Humboldt receives a Canada 150 print from current Mayor Rob Muench.

The Bruno Axemen and T-Birds hosted teams from across the province for a broomball tournament.

Emergency Services respond to a small fire at a manufacturer in Englefeld.

Humboldt's 40oz Philosophy played into the night at a cabaret in Melfort supporting the SPCA.