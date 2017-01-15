Punnichy RCMP Looking for Wanted Man

Photo of Tyson Desjarlais from 2013. (Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP)

Police in Punnichy are seeking public assistance in locating a 23-year-old man with outstanding warrants.

Tyson Desjarlais is wanted on six charges, including assault with a weapon, from an incident in October 2016.

Desjarlais' charges:

assault with a weapon

assault

uttering threats

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police

weapon possession for a dangerous purpose

Desjarlais is described as six feet tall, 200 pounds, with medium length dark hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven.

It was added that police believe Desjarlais may be around Regina, Kawacatoose or George Gordon First Nation.

Any information can be directed to your nearest RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.