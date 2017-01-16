Block Bringing New Year Tour to Area Towns

An opportunity to ask questions and learn more can be done on a pair of days, as Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek MP Kelly Block visits.

Block will be stopping in several towns in the riding over a five day period, with two of those days in the Humboldt area.

On Tuesday, Block will be at Country Crossroads in Wakaw from 7:30 to 8:30am. She will hit the highway to Cudworth for an appearance at Apple Wood Restaurant from 9:00 to 10:00am, before a third stop at Shop 'n Stay Grocery in Prud'homme from 10:30 to 11:30am.

The Bruno Cafe will get a visit from Block on Thursday from 9:00 to 9:30am. The Seniors Centre in Muenster will be her next stop from 10:15 to 11:30am, with a final stop at the Lake Lenore Hotel between 3:00 and 4:00pm.

The week of stops is part of Block's New Year Tour.