Gathering Place Hosting 1st Lunch of 2017 The Community Gathering Place is hosting their first fundraising lunch of 2017 Wednesday. Chili and garlic bread plus clam chowder and buns with dessert is on the menu for just $8.00. It runs from…

NESD Seeking Educational Review Input Much like the Horizon School Division, the North East School Division wants the public's input on the educational governance review. The NESD board of directors as well as local school community…

PotashCorp Gives Back to Food Banks Over $2 million is going back to Saskatchewan food banks thanks to support from PotashCorp and the general public. As part of December's campaign PCS started with a matching donation of the first…

Melfort Woman Sentenced to Seven Years in Jail A Melfort woman charged with manslaughter has been sentenced to seven years in jail. Candace Moostoos stabbed her 70-year-old great uncle to death after she said he sexually assaulted her. Moostoos…

City Minute: Transition to Monthly Billing Underway In this week's City Minute, Councillor Michael Behiel discusses the transition to monthly utility billing. The City Minute airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on 107.5 Bolt FM.

Block Bringing New Year Tour to Area Towns An opportunity to ask questions and learn more can be done on a pair of days, as Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek MP Kelly Block visits. Block will be stopping in several towns in the riding over a five day…

Punnichy RCMP Looking for Wanted Man Photo of Tyson Desjarlais from 2013. (Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP) Police in Punnichy are seeking public assistance in locating a 23-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Tyson Desjarlais is…

Weather Turns, Eaton Honoured: Eyes on the Area Each week, Discover Humboldt takes a look back at the previous seven days, highlighting the week in pictures. We saw a case of fluctuating weather begin, as extreme cold warnings occurred late in the…

SGI Warning of Ice Dams With winter bringing warm temperatures in the coming days, melting and freezing snow can cause damage on more than just roadways. Ice dams can be a common problem, an issue which occurs when ice…

HSD Encouraging Feedback on Provincial Review Horizon School Division is hoping for public feedback on the topic of Educational Governance. In December of 2016, Education Minister for the Government of Saskatchewan Don Morgan said in an effort…

Winter Warm Up Expected for East Central Saskatchewan East Central Saskatchewan is about to see a big warm up in the temperatures. With an extreme cold warning ending late Friday morning, a period of warmth is forecasted to begin. Natalie Hazell is a…

Lake Lenore is Smokin! The Town of Lake Lenore will welcome the region Saturday for their annual fish smoker fundraiser for the local hall, Lions, Knights of Columbus and Wildlife Federation. The "smoker" was started a…

Hoffman Ordered for Assessment A psychiatric assessment has been issued by a judge in the case of a man who allegedly broke into a Melfort home and killed a dog. 19 year-old Calyb Hoffman was in Melfort court on Tuesday where the…

Cold Snap Expected to Break Overnight For Humboldt and area residents frustrated with the bitterly cold temperatures we've experienced since early this week, a break in the deep freeze is expected early Friday morning. Be prepared for…