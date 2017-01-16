Melfort Woman Sentenced to Seven Years in Jail

A Melfort woman charged with manslaughter has been sentenced to seven years in jail.

Candace Moostoos stabbed her 70-year-old great uncle to death after she said he sexually assaulted her.

Moostoos was originally charged with second-degree murder in the May 2015 death of Alpheus Burns.

In an October court appearance, it was revealed that Moostoos stabbed Burns while high on drugs and alcohol after she went to his suite looking for a ride and he assaulted her.

Having already served two and a half years in prison, Moostoos will spend another four and a half behind bars.