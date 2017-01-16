PotashCorp Gives Back to Food Banks

Over $2 million is going back to Saskatchewan food banks thanks to support from PotashCorp and the general public.

As part of December's campaign PCS started with a matching donation of the first $500,000 however combine that with $1,640,000 brought in from generous donators.

Overall, $2,140,000 will be dispersed across the province including food banks in Humboldt and the region.

"Food banks do important work year-round, helping make sure people have access to the healthy food they need. But we know there is always additional demand for the holidays," PotashCorp President and CEO Jochen Tilk stated in a news release on the mining giant's website Monday. "We were happy to see that our matching gift inspired so many individuals and organizations to make a contribution during a busy month," he added.

The money from the donations was used for holiday hampers and everyday operations for the province's banks.

Since 2010 PCS has contributed $6.5 million, almost $17.5 million has been raised overall.

In 2016, stats show that food bank usage in Saskatchewan increased 17.5 percent. In Humboldt alone, almost 100 families visit the bank monthly.