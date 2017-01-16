NESD Seeking Educational Review Input

Much like the Horizon School Division, the North East School Division wants the public's input on the educational governance review.

The NESD board of directors as well as local school community councils are hosting a meeting Tuesday night at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort. It starts at 7 o'clock.

In December of 2016, Education Minister for the Government of Saskatchewan Don Morgan said in an effort to cut costs, the Education sector could be looking at an appointed panel to look over every school in Saskatchewan, rather than the traditional elected school boards for each school division.

The deadline to submit suggestions is January 23rd, you can do so here.