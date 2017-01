The Community Gathering Place is hosting their first fundraising lunch of 2017 Wednesday.

Chili and garlic bread plus clam chowder and buns with dessert is on the menu for just $8.00.

It runs from 11:30 to 1 o'clock.

Humboldt Co-op is sponsoring the meal with some help from Futuristic Industries.

The Gathering Place is raising money to perform renovations at the 6th Avenue building.

They also announced they have a new manager, Glenda Frey is taking over for Marie-Louise Ternier-Gommers.