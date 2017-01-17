Another Arrest Warrant Issued by Punnichy RCMP

Another man is wanted by police in Punnichy, stemming from separate incidents.

Eldon Dubois is facing multiple assault related charges from May and July of 2016.

On May 5, 2016, he was charged with assault for an incident from May 4. Then, on August 3, he was slapped with a charge of mischief over $5,000 and trespassing at night for an occurrence on July 31.

In October, failure to appear in court was added to list against Dubois, with another assault charge popping up on December 30 from another July incident.

Dubois is from the Muskowekwan First Nation and is described as a 23-year-old First Nations man with short black hair, brown eyes and is 5'6", 185 pounds.

Police believe that he is typically around Muskowekwan and Regina.