Gun Case Missing in East-Central Sask

The RCMP from Carrot River are asking people who travel Highways 23 and 335 between Zenon Park and Carrot River to be on the lookout for a gun case.

The green "Stack On 8" case bounced from the box of a pick up truck sometime between 9am and 11am on Friday, January 13th.

Carrot River RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 768-1200 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

 

