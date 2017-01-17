Gallery Featuring 2 New Exhibits

The Humboldt and District Gallery is going to be very busy at the end of this week.

They have two new exhibits opening with both artists speaking Thursday night.

Belinda Harrow's "Giant Bingo" is on display as well as "Back Home" from Lorraine Jansen.

Gallery Supervisor Jean Price has more details.

"It's sort of an examination of internet dating and looking for love using metaphors of bingo and beavers so that's quite interesting. We also have a local perspective exhibit by Lorraine called Back home, she's looking at a lot of animal imagery and sort of the idea of growing up in the country."

The opening reception starts at 7:30 with the door opening at 7pm.

Harrow will also be on hand for a workshop Friday night at the Gallery which is focused on fabric drawing.

"It's a special way of drawing where the drawing looks a lot more integrated into the fabric rather than just laying on top," Price explained. "It's a cool way to make personalized pillows or quilt scares and anything like that so she will be leading us through that."

You need to pre-register, call the Museum at 682-5226, ext. 2. The cost is $25 per person, Gallery members receive a 10 percent discount.

The "Giant Bingo" feature will be displayed until February 22nd, Jansen's artwork will be on hand until the end of March.

You can hear more from Price below in her interview with Bolt FM's Clark Stork.