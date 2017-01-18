Police Looking for Missing Teen from Vonda

A missing teenage boy from Vonda has police asking the public to keep an eye out.

They say that 17-year-old Tyler Carruthers left a residence in Vonda Tuesday, where he hitchhiked to Saskatoon and was dropped off at a store on 8th street east.

It is believed that he is looking to get to The Battlefords.

Carruthers is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with dirty blond hair and was last seen wearing a dark navy plaid sweater, dark jeans and black shoes.