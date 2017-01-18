City of Humboldt Announces Waste Service Changes

Starting in June, Humboldt residents will no longer be burdened with purchasing those yellow tags ensuring their garbage gets hauled away.

On Tuesday, the city announced they will roll out their two bin curbside system this Spring.

Every single family dwelling and townhouse will receive a green and blue bin in May. The green bin will consist of recyclables, the blue is for bagged trash. The recycling doesn't need to be bagged. REACT staff will then pick up the waste on alternating weeks from the curbside. The cost is $15 per household, the charges will be added to your utility bill.

Apartments and condos will use large bins for both services and pay $10 a month. Businesses service will stay the same.

The bins are free of charge and remain the property on the municipality, they remain with the registered address even if a tenant moves.

The city is moving to the new system for numerous reasons, through public consultations the majority of residents wanted an updated system especially since the removal of the back yard waste pick up program. The REACT landfill south of Humboldt will also be transformed into a "transfer site" and REACT will move to a more modern landfill site on the RM of LeRoy making it more difficult for residents to haul their own waste. It's effective in 70 percent of Saskatchewan communities and proves to be greener with recycling participation heavily increasing as well.

For now the yellow tags will be stick around with regular service.