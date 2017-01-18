Wadena Curling Club Receiving More Funds

As upgrades at the Wadena Curling Club are getting underway, more donations are rolling in.

Richardson Pioneer has given the club $25,000 to help with major upgrades at the facility.

"Curling clubs are an important part of every community," stated Carter Kolybaba, Director of Operations for Richardson Pioneer in Wadena. "The Wadena Curling Club has strong participation not only from Wadena residents, but also from surrounding Rural Municipalities and communities."

Upgrades will see the compressor and chiller replaced. The club is also switching lightning to high efficient LED lights.

"Support from organizations like Richardson Pioneer is greatly appreciated and this donation goes a long way to ensure the curling club will be a strong part of the community for years to come," noted Wadena Curling Club President, Steve Moulding.

In December, it was announced that the Wadena Curling Club was selected to receive funds from the federal government in the form of a Community Infrastructure Canada 150 grant.

That money is also going towards the ice plant upgrades.

